13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
Problem 10.39e
Show how you would use Grignard syntheses to prepare the following alcohol from the indicated starting material and any other necessary reagents.
(e) benzyl alcohol (Ph-CH2 -OH) from bromobenzene (Ph¬Br)
