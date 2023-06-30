Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
a. 3-bromo-2-chloropent-2-ene
b. 3-ethylhexa-2,4-diene
