Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesCis vs Trans
Problem 7c
Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system. a. 3-bromo-2-chloropent-2-ene b. 3-ethylhexa-2,4-diene

