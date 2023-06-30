When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.
a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?
b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Drawing the E2 Mechanism. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt