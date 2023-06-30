Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry8. Elimination ReactionsE2 Mechanism
3:44 minutes
Problem 9f
Textbook Question

When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed. a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene? b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
9:36m

Watch next

Master Drawing the E2 Mechanism. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:36
Drawing the E2 Mechanism.
Johnny Betancourt
768
12
25
04:42
Understanding the properties of E2.
Johnny Betancourt
474
7
7
02:03
Rank reactivity toward E2
Johnny Betancourt
425
5
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.