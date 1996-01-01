18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electron Withdrawing Groups
Problem 23.80
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) Indigo is a dye that was originally isolated from coal tar. In 1905, Johann Friedrich Wilhelm Adolf von Baeyer won a Nobel Prize for a method that allowed indigo to be isolated from plants [a green chemist ahead of his time.] If you nitrated indigo using the reaction learned in this chapter, at which carbon would you expect the nitro group to attach?
<IMAGE>
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Activity and Directing Effects with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice