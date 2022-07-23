Condensed Structures

Condensed structures provide a way to represent organic compounds by grouping atoms together to show connectivity without depicting all bonds explicitly. In condensed formulas, atoms are listed in a way that reflects their connectivity, such as CH₃(CH₂)₄CH(CH₃)₂ for the branched alkane. This format is useful for quickly conveying the structure of a compound while still allowing for easy conversion to skeletal structures.