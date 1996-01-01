Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryMichael Addition
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 5-carbon pentagonal ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. A double bond is present between C 4 and C 5. C 1 is double bonded to O. The second reactant has the following structure: A 2-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 1 line. C 1 is single bonded on the upper left to C, triple bond, N. C 2 is double bonded to O above and single bonded to O E t on the lower right. The third reactant is N a O E t written over the reaction arrow. E t O H is written under the reaction arrow.

