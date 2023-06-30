E1 eliminations of alkyl halides are rarely useful for synthetic purposes because they give mixtures of substitution and elimination products.
Explain why the sulfuric acid-catalyzed dehydration of cyclohexanol gives a good yield of cyclohexene even though the reaction goes by an E1 mechanism.
(Hint: What are the nucleophiles in the reaction mixture? What products are formed if these nucleophiles attack the carbocation? What further reactions can these substitution products undergo?)
