Write the nucleophilic substitution reaction: The hydroxide ion (OH\^-) from NaOH acts as a nucleophile and attacks the electrophilic carbon attached to the bromine, displacing the bromide ion (Br\^-). This forms ethanol (CH\_3CH\_2OH). The reaction can be represented as: \(\mathrm{CH\_3CH\_2Br + OH^- \rightarrow CH\_3CH\_2OH + Br^-}\)