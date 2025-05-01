What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
d. O3, −78 °C, followed by (CH3)2S
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
d. O3, −78 °C, followed by (CH3)2S
In contact with a platinum catalyst, an unknown alkene reacts with three equivalents of hydrogen gas to give 1-isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane. When the unknown alkene is ozonized and reduced, the products are the following:
Deduce the structure of the unknown alkene.
Which of the following products are formed when undergoes ozonolysis followed by reductive workup with ?