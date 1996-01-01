25. Phenols
Phenol Acidity
(••) LOOKING BACK In Chapter 23, we learned about the electrophilic aromatic nitration reaction. When phenol is subjected to these conditions with a large excess of nitric acid, a molecule called picric acid is produced. Predict the product of this reaction and explain why the pKₐ value of this compound is 0.38.
<IMAGE>
