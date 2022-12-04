Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryIntro to Organic Chemistry
Problem 15a
Draw another resonance form for each of the substituted allylic cations shown in the preceding figure, showing how the positive charge is shared by another carbon atom. In each case, state whether your second resonance form is a more important or less important resonance contributor than the first structure. (Which structure places the positive charge on the more-substituted carbon atom?)

