Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult [APPENDIX 4 <]
a. CH3CH2OH + CH3NH−
b. F3CCOONa + Br3C—COOH
c. CH3OH. + H2SO4
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Why we need factors affecting acidity and when to use them. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt