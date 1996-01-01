12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Ether Cleavage
3:36 minutes
Problem 13d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the alcohol and haloalkane that will form upon reaction of the ether shown with one equivalent of HBr. [Hint: Think carefully about which side will become the halide.]
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to predict the products of Ether Cleavage. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice