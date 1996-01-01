15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
Problem 25
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Following a LiAlH₄ reduction, an IR spectrum suggested that the product was a mixture of the starting amide and the desired amine. (b) Once separated, how could you distinguish between the amide and the amine using IR spectroscopy?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Common IR Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning