16. Conjugated Systems
Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions
Problem 15-37a
The pentadienyl radical, H2C=CH-CH=CH-CH2·, has its unpaired electron delocalized over three carbon atoms.
(a) Use resonance forms to show which three carbon atoms bear the unpaired electron.
