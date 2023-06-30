Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryCondensation Reactions
4:12 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

Proof that an imine was formed between aldolase and its substrate was obtained by using d-fructose-1,6-bisphosphate labeled at the C-2 position with 14C as the substrate. NaBH4 was added to the reaction mixture. A radioactive product was isolated from the reaction mixture and hydrolyzed in an acidic solution. Draw the structure of the radioactive product obtained from the acidic solution. (Hint: NaBH4 reduces an imine linkage.)

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
5:53m

Watch next

Master Condensation Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:53
Condensation Reactions
Johnny Betancourt
207
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.