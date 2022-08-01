Directed Condensations

Alright, guys. So hopefully by now, the Aldo condensation is starting to make a little bit more sense. But what happens when you have an asymmetrical key tone that presents a problem? So whenever you're reacting and in a late mediated reaction on an asymmetrical key tone, two inlets, maybe possible. So we're gonna have to use a directed reaction, okay? Directed reactions or what we used to pick the inlet that we want. Because if you only have one choice of immolate, then you're in Italy is gonna hit your electric file and you're done. But what if you have two possible immolates? Then which one is the one that attacks the Electra? Philip Carbon? Who knows? Well, that's what we have to use thermal dynamic versus kinetic control. So, guys, the thermal dynamic Italy, we've learned this before, is the more substituted one. Okay, it's gonna be favored by small bases. Okay. Whereas the kinetic Emily is the less substituted, one is the one that's easier to reach, and it's favored by bulky bases. Okay, so what that means is that if I want to run an Aldo reaction, let's say, on the right side of my key tone here. I only want to attack with the Italy on the right side. Then I would use a small base, for example, any ohh okay. Or any other small base. However, if I wanted to react on the left, substituted side of the ring, making my family on the left side and then having that attacking Electra file thin, I definitely have to use a bulky base. And for that, we've got two options but the most popular for this chapter being L. D. A. Because of the fact that it's a non nuclear feel like base. So we don't have to worry that it's going to actually add to anything. It's just gonna remove Ah, hydrogen. Okay, but also Turkey talk side would be a possibility. Excellent guys. So now go ahead and try to predict the product for the following reaction, and then I'll jump in

