Geminal diols, or 1,1-diols, are usually unstable, spontaneously losing water to give carbonyl compounds. Therefore, geminal diols are regarded as hydrated forms of ketones and aldehydes. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed loss of water from propane-2,2-diol to give acetone.
