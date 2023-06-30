Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionOxidation of Alcohols
4:12 minutes
Problem 10
Geminal diols, or 1,1-diols, are usually unstable, spontaneously losing water to give carbonyl compounds. Therefore, geminal diols are regarded as hydrated forms of ketones and aldehydes. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed loss of water from propane-2,2-diol to give acetone.

