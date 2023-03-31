Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectMass Spect:Fragmentation
8:45 minutes
Problem 12g
Textbook Question

A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here. (b) Explain why the molecular ion is or is not visible in the mass spectrum, and show what ions are likely to be <

of spectrum>

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
4:28m

Watch next

Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:28
Ionization Potentials
Johnny Betancourt
172
5
12:08
Simple Fragmentation Mechanisms
Johnny Betancourt
204
1
8
01:27
Clarification on the Base Peak
Johnny Betancourt
119
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.