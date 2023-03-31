A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask
containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic
reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for
several minutes. Then she added acetone to
the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously.
She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers.
She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid
that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed
one major product with a few minor impurities.
The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(b) Explain why the molecular ion is or is not visible
in the mass spectrum, and show what ions are likely to be
<
of spectrum>
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt