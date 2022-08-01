Multistep Synthesis

So, guys, in the first step, I'm gonna Sultanate. So that's sulfur nation reaction is gonna produce a soul phonic acid group. Okay, so it's gonna be pere because, like I told you, as you get very high yields of the pair of product Para is favorite over Ortho. Now we're going to nitrate concentrated. H N 03 is a nitrate in reaction. So now we're going to do is we're going to get night train Shin. And where is it gonna act? Well, guys, it has to adhere. Training is a different color. Okay, so it has to adhere because the O. H. Is still a north appear director. It's still going to direct Ortho pere, But it can't add pere anymore because there's something there already. So then you have to add Ortho. And then, as you guys know, dilute acid, he is gonna diesel Finn eight, and it can end up with my final product. That looks like this. Ohh. And Enel to Okay, so I get my Ortho substitution. Okay, so I know there might be a few of you out there wondering, Johnny, if you did the nutrition straight on final, wouldn't the major product be Ortho anyway, because actually talked about how this is one of the exceptions how you could get hydrogen bonding so it actually favor Ortho. Okay, you're exactly right. And I'm glad even paying such close attention. Okay, But the problem is, it still wouldn't be that great. It would be like 60% if you just did it by itself. So if all you did was you did concentrated h n 03 right? What you would get is a final with a nitro group in about 60% yield. Okay, but if you do this three step pathway, it's not much harder. You're going to get a 90% plus yield. See what I mean? So even in a situation where it would have been favored to go Ortho, it's still better. Thio use a blocking group so you can get a higher yield using blocking that pair of position. Okay, Does that make more sense now? Awesome guys. Great example. So let's move on to the next topic.

