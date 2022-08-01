Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer

So why did I call this reaction? The modern kill Janni Fisher synthesis? Well, guys, that's because when doctors kill Janni and Fisher first made this reaction, they were using slightly different re agents. So the first step was the same. It was still done through a scion. Oh, hydrogen. So what they would do is just as I explained in the first step on the previous video, they would add a C N group here and this would become an O. H. And they would form a sign a hydrant. So that part was identical. But the re agents that they used afterwards to hide relies that CNN were actually very different. It required mawr steps, so it required to additional steps, and it resulted in poor yields. OK, so it was a very important reaction at the time back in the 18 hundreds, but we've had 150 years to improve it. And now the new set of re agents is what would be referred to as the modern Kelly Anne Fisher. Okay, quote. So what are these newer re agents? So, guys, it turns out that we were able to design a better reducing agent that would work on the CNN and turn it into an Emmy. Okay, And this reducing agent, you've never really seen this exact reducing agent before. But it's similar to other ones that we've seen because what it is is it's hte too comma palladium. So this looks like catalytic hydrogenation, But it's not exactly palladium. It's palladium on Vary, um, sulfate. So PD over B A s 04 this combination, you're just enough to memorize it. Probably put it in a flash card. This is what we call a poisoned reducing agent. And why What poison means? Guys, if you ever hear the term poisoned, it means weaker. Okay, so whenever you hear of poison, that means it's weaker than normal. Normal. So another term of a poison. Another poisoned hydrogenation is Lynn Lars Catalyst. Remember Howlin Lars? Instead of going from triple bond to single bond, it goes toe assist double bond. This goes all the way to organic chemistry one. Well, in the similar way, this is a poisoned catalysts because instead of I'm turning my C n into CH to an N H. Two, which is what we would expect from a regular catalytic hydrogenation what it's going to turn it into is remember that this is a triple bond, right? So I'm gonna just write it again in the Triple One. It's going to turn it into C double bond N h. And then this is a ch okay, And once again, let's just go ahead and write the re agents in. It's going to be hte too palladium and bear him selfie cool. And once again, this is important because it turns it into an Emmy. And once we have that, I mean we can use Imean. Hydraulics is which is a reaction that we learned a long time ago in Carbondale chemistry to turn this into a carbon, Neil. So then it will look like this. It's gonna go back to being an alga high, and as we know, this age is still there. So we're just going to get a an alcohol there. And as we already talked about this is the reason this is squiggly is because it's going to be a mixture of die hysteria murders, because we don't know exactly where that o. H is going to attach from. Okay, So, guys, what you need to know is that the modern Kilani Fisher uses this palladium and barium sulfate, and you should probably know each intermediate step how you're reducing tau IMing. And then how on IMing is being hydrolyzed in an aqueous solution? Back to the alto hide. Cool, awesome guys. So we're done with this video. Let's move on to the next.

