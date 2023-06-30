Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsAllylic Bromination
15:34 minutes
Problem 15a
Textbook Question

When N-bromosuccinimide is added to hex-1-ene in CCl4 and a sunlamp is shone on the mixture, three products result. (a) Give the structures of these three products. (b) Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of these three products

Verified Solution
clock
15m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
126
Was this helpful?
6:15m

Watch next

Master The general mechanism of Allylic Halogenation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
06:15
The general mechanism of Allylic Halogenation.
Johnny Betancourt
396
1
13
00:48
The products of Allylic Chlorination.
Johnny Betancourt
298
5
00:54
Mechanism of Allylic Bromination.
Johnny Betancourt
232
4
04:28
Predict the product(s) of the following reaction.
Johnny Betancourt
211
1
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.