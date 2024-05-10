11. Radical Reactions
Radical Selectivity
Problem 4.47
For each compound, predict the major product of free-radical bromination.
Remember that bromination is highly selective, and only the most stable radical will be formed.
f. <IMAGE> (2 products)
