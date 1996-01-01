18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electron Withdrawing Groups
5:34 minutes
Problem 18j
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Rank each group of compounds from most reactive to least reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution: e. p-methylnitrobenzene, 2-chloro-1-methyl-4-nitrobenzene, 1-methyl-2,4-dinitrobenzene, p-chloromethylbenzene
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
38
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Activity and Directing Effects with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice