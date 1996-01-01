10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
Problem 13a
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. OsO₄ 2. NaHSO₃. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.' (a)
