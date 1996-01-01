10. Addition Reactions
Hydrogenation
Problem 9b
Because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions yet is detected differently (as we explain in Chapter 15), chemists use the incorporation of deuterium to better understand the subtleties of reaction mechanisms. Deuterium is incorporated by replacing H₂ with D₂ in the hydrogenation reaction. Identify the product expected when the alkenes in Assessment 9.34 react with D₂ and Pd/C. [Don't worry about showing all diastereomers.]
