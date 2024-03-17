5. Chirality
Test 2:Stereocenter Test
Problem 40
The stereoisomer of cholesterol found in nature is shown here.
<IMAGE>
a. How many asymmetric centers does cholesterol have?
b. What is the maximum number of stereoisomers that cholesterol can have?
