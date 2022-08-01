Draw Complete NMR Spectrum

Alright, guys, let's start off with the order of the protons. And what we would see is that the most D shielded should be HC. Because HC is the closest to my electro negative, Adam. And the most shielded should be h A. So my order should have been h a here h b here and h c here because I'm assuming that h a is gonna be the one closest to zero. And h c is gonna be the one furthest downfield cuts the most d shielded. So that takes care of chemical shifts. Now, in terms of splitting we have to use and plus one. So for h A, I would say that, um, N is equal to two. Right? So it's got to here, So that means that it should be a triplet. So I should draw a triplet for h A like that. Okay. Now, for HB, what I see is a little bit more complicated. HB is getting split as by three on one side and by one on the other. Since we're assuming and plus one, we could just add that altogether, and that's gonna be give it a second. That's going to be an equal to four, which means that we get a king Ted. So I remember that cane Ted would be, I believe, the 14641 pattern as predicted by Pascal's triangle. So then we would try to draw that as best we cancel. One, 46 four, one. Okay, If you're not perfect, it's not a big deal, But we'll try to get his best. Do it as best as we can. Then finally, HC. So H c is being split by how many protons? Well, two on this side and to on this side. So once again for H c N is equal to four. So we're going to get another keen tat. So let's do the same exact thing. So it's not as nice. Okay, so there we go. We have our triplet Kane, Tet and Keen Tet. And now all we need is integrations. Okay, so h a has how maney hydrogen that are of that type six. This should be uninterested in of six h. Why? Because I've got these three here. But I've also got these three here. Remember, there was symmetry. Otherwise they would have had their own peak. But they're symmetries that put the same. So that should be six hydrogen czar of type six A six B. How maney type of that. Are there bull? That's gonna be four age? Because I have to and to. And then finally, HC, how many are there? Just one h, Okay, so that is our filled out problem. And now noticed that by making these boxes and putting it kind of order and made it easier to fill out. But this is all the basics of drawing your own an Imar spectra. So really, from here. Now, after you've done this practice problem, I should be able to give you a blank and, um are spectra, and you should be able to draw pretty much every single peak, every single signal, all the different splits, maybe even take a stab at the integration just from all this information. Okay, Um, now, by the way, if you were to represent this as a ratio, the ratio would have been one toe, 46 Okay, so it's that easy. All right? Now, if you do get a ratio that has multiples of numbers, let's say that I'm just gonna give a crazy example. Let's say this molecule had been twice as big. So it was actually to age. He was actually eight h, and it was actually 12 h. Let's just say this is just theoretical, Okay, if that was the ratio, then it could still be expressed like this. Well, it could still be expressed like this because you could simplify all the numbers. You could divide them all by two. And then you'd say, Well, there's more hydrogen, but there's still in a 146 ratio. So just trying to show you that your ratios don't always add up to the amount of protons you have, what they do tell you is the relative amounts of each type of proton that you have. All right, So hope that made sense. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts