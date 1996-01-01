9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
1:03 minutes
Problem 13e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one without rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
30
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General features of acid-catalyzed dehydration. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice