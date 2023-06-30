Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsThiol Reactions
8:27 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

Many hunting dogs enjoy standing nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, oblivious to the skunk spray directed toward them. One moderately effective way of lessening the amount of odor is to wash the dog in a bath containing dilute hydrogen peroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and some mild dish detergent. Use chemical reactions to describe how this mixture helps to remove the skunk spray from the dog. The two major components of skunk oil are 3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol.

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
3:21m

Watch next

Master The mechanism of Sulfide Synthesis. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:21
The mechanism of Sulfide Synthesis.
Johnny Betancourt
241
4
02:55
The mechanism of Disulfide Synthesis.
Johnny Betancourt
151
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.