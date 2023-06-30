Many hunting dogs enjoy standing nose-to-nose with a skunk while barking furiously, oblivious to the skunk spray
directed toward them. One moderately effective way of lessening the amount of odor is to wash the dog in a bath
containing dilute hydrogen peroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and some mild dish detergent. Use chemical reactions to
describe how this mixture helps to remove the skunk spray from the dog. The two major components of skunk oil are
3-methylbutane-1-thiol and but-2-ene-1-thiol.
