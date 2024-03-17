2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
5:01 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Methoxychlor is an insecticide that was intended to take DDT’s place because it is not as soluble in fatty tissues and is more readily biodegradable. It, too, can accumulate in the environment, however, so its use was also banned—in 2002 in the European Union and in 2003 in the United States. Why is methoxychlor less soluble in fatty tissues than DDT? <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice