5. Chirality
Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
Problem 6d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(i) Which of the following pairs of compounds would you expect to have different physical properties? (ii) What is the relationship between each of the pairs? (iii) Assign the absolute configuration of each stereocenter to confirm your answer. (c)
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Understanding Other Chiral Atoms with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice