5. Chirality
Test 1:Plane of Symmetry
Problem 5.5h
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry.
If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule.
If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
h. <IMAGE>
