11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 4-43b
2. For each alkane, determine whether free-radical chlorination would be a good way to make any of these monochlorinated derivatives. Will the reaction give mostly one major product?
a. Cyclopentane
b. Methylcyclopentane
