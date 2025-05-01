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Multiple Choice
Predict the product of the following EAS reaction.
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves bromination of a heteroaromatic compound, specifically a pyrrole derivative, which is an example of Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS).
Analyze the structure: The starting compound is a pyrrole ring with a methyl group and a hydroxyl group attached. The pyrrole nitrogen is protonated, making the ring more electron-rich and reactive towards electrophiles.
Determine the directing effects: The hydroxyl group is an activating, ortho/para-directing group, while the methyl group is also an ortho/para-directing group. However, the pyrrole ring itself is highly reactive and typically undergoes substitution at the 2-position (adjacent to the nitrogen) due to its electron-rich nature.
Consider the reaction conditions: The reaction is carried out with Br2 at 0°C, which suggests a controlled bromination, likely leading to monosubstitution rather than polysubstitution.
Predict the product: Given the high reactivity of the pyrrole ring and the directing effects of the substituents, the bromine is most likely to substitute at the 2-position of the pyrrole ring, adjacent to the nitrogen atom.
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