13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 13e
δ-Hydroxyaldehydes are in equilibrium with their hemiacetal form. [We discuss hemiacetals in Chapter 17.] Predict the product that would form upon treatment of the hemiacetal with Dess–Martin periodinane.
