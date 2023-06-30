Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
Next problem
4:30 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds would give a positive Tollens test? (Remember that the Tollens test involves mild basic aqueous conditions.) (a) CH3CH2CH2COCH3 (b) CH3CH2CH2CH2CHO (c) CH3CH=CHCH=CHOH
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
85
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:52m
Watch next
Master
Reagents
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:52
Reagents
Johnny Betancourt
387
1
4
03:40
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
395
18
00:52
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
302
2
10
05:53
Strong oxidizing agents
Johnny Betancourt
313
4
32
06:50
Jones Reagent Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
213
2
14
00:15
Intro
Johnny Betancourt
121
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.