3. Acids and Bases
pKa
Problem 6-9
Problem 6-9
The pKa of a protonated alcohol is about -2.5, and the pKa of an alcohol is about 15. Therefore, as long as the pH of the solution is greater than _______ and less than _______, more than 50% of 2-propanol (the product of the reaction on p. 244) will be in its neutral, nonprotonated form.
