4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
Problem 3.71e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos