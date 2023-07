Pyrrole undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution more readily than benzene, and mild reagents and conditions are sufficient. These reactions normally occur at the 2-position rather than the 3-position, as shown in the following example. <

of reaction> (a) Propose a mechanism for the acetylation of pyrrole just shown. You may begin with pyrrole and the acylium ion, CH3C≡O+. Be careful to draw all the resonance structures of the intermediate.