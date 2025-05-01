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Multiple Choice
Determine which of the following choices represents the major product from the following reaction.
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting material as a benzofuran, which is a bicyclic compound containing a furan ring fused to a benzene ring.
Recognize that the reaction involves HBr in excess and heat, which suggests a nucleophilic substitution reaction where the furan oxygen will be replaced by bromine.
Understand that the furan ring is susceptible to ring-opening under acidic conditions, especially with HBr, leading to the formation of a bromoalkane.
Predict that the reaction will proceed through the cleavage of the C-O bond in the furan ring, resulting in a bromoalkane with the bromine atoms attaching to the positions previously occupied by the oxygen and the adjacent carbon.
Consider the stability of the resulting carbocation intermediates and the possibility of rearrangements, but in this case, the direct substitution is more likely due to the presence of excess HBr, leading to a dibromo product.
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