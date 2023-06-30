Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry8. Elimination ReactionsSN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
4:10 minutes
Problem 7i
Textbook Question

Under second-order conditions (strong base/nucleophile), SN2 and E2 reactions may occur simultaneously and compete with each other. Show what products might be expected from the reaction of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane (a moderately hindered 2° alkyl halide) with sodium ethoxide. HINT: Zaitsev's rule usually applies in E2 reactions unless the base and/or the leaving group are unusually bulky.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
91
Was this helpful?
2:27m

Watch next

Master Overview of the flowchart. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:27
Overview of the flowchart.
Johnny Betancourt
763
6
22
09:52
How to predict SN2 and E2 mechanisms.
Johnny Betancourt
791
5
48
06:30
How to predict SN1 and E1 mechanisms.
Johnny Betancourt
477
2
32
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.