Under second-order conditions (strong base/nucleophile), SN2 and E2 reactions may occur simultaneously and compete with each other.
Show what products might be expected from the reaction of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane (a moderately hindered 2° alkyl halide) with sodium ethoxide.
HINT: Zaitsev's rule usually applies in E2 reactions unless the base and/or the leaving group are unusually bulky.
