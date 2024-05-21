10. Addition Reactions
(••) In spite of being mechanistically similar to some of the reactions we saw in Chapter 8, rearrangement never occurred here in Chapter 9. Why doesn't rearrangement occur in the following bromination reaction despite the proximity of a more substituted carbon?
<IMAGE>
