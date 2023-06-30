Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result:
(c) Because the SO3H group can be added to a benzene ring and removed later, it is sometimes called a blocking group.
Show how 2,6-dibromotoluene can be made from toluene using sulfonation and desulfonation as intermediate steps in the synthesis.
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Forcing Ortho substitution with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt