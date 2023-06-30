Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondBlocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid
9:07 minutes
Problem 17
Unlike most other electrophilic aromatic substitutions, sulfonation is often reversible (see Section 17-4). When one sample of toluene is sulfonated at 0 °C and another sample is sulfonated at 100 °C, the following ratios of substitution products result: (c) Because the SO3H group can be added to a benzene ring and removed later, it is sometimes called a blocking group. Show how 2,6-dibromotoluene can be made from toluene using sulfonation and desulfonation as intermediate steps in the synthesis.

