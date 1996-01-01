13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics
Problem 16.43
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) LOOKING BACK A chemist failed to generate the diol using the reaction shown here. (a) Suggest a reason why this reaction did not work as written. (b) How could the reaction conditions be modified to allow formation of the diol? [It may require more than one step.]
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice