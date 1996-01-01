7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
3:46 minutes
Problem 12m
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, making sure to note whether a rearrangement should occur. (c)
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice