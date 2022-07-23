Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling and melting points. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Compounds with stronger intermolecular forces generally exhibit higher boiling and melting points due to the increased energy required to overcome these attractions.

Molecular Weight Molecular weight refers to the mass of a molecule, which can affect its boiling and melting points. Generally, larger molecules with greater molecular weights have higher boiling and melting points because they have more electrons, leading to stronger London dispersion forces. However, this trend can be influenced by the presence of functional groups and molecular structure.