Some of the following examples can show geometric isomerism, and some cannot. For the ones that can, draw all the geometric isomers, and assign complete names using the E-Z system.
e. 3-ethyl-5-methyloct-3-ene
f. 3,7-dichloroocta-2,5-diene
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to name different types of double bonds or rings with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt