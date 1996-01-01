10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
Problem 9g
Predict the product(s) when each of the following are reacted with mCPBA, making sure to indicate the relative stereochemical outcome. Indicate any racemic mixtures by drawing both enantiomers. (a)
