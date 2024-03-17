13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Organometallic Cumulative Practice
7:42 minutes
Problem 16.35
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Suggest a synthesis of the following molecule starting with the reagents shown, using cuprate cross-coupling as the key step. [You will need a reaction from Chapter 13 to complete this synthesis.]
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice